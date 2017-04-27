Bobbi Brown considered being a teacher when she was younger.

The 60-year-old make-up artist - who is the founder and former Chief Creative Officer of her eponymous cosmetics company Bobbi Brown Cosmetics - never intended to be an entrepreneur and thought she would boast a successful career in the education sector instead of at the helm of the beauty business.

The beauty expert - who decided to step down from her empire in December last year - told InStyle Online: ''Looking back now, yes. But I didn't know much about real entrepreneurship at the time. I didn't know that could be an option for me. I thought about being a teacher. I went to college.''

And the mogul has thanked her mother for encouraging her to do ''anything'' she wanted with her life, and suggested she explored the fashion and beauty industry, which led Bobbi to change her course and study theatrical make-up.

Bobbi explained: ''I was really fortunate because my mother - after my first year in college when I announced that I was dropping out - sent me in the right direction by saying to me, 'Forget about what you want to do with your life. It's your birthday and you can do anything you want. What would you want to do?' Unbeknownst to me, because I didn't even realize it, I said I'd love to go to the make-up counter and play with makeup and she said, 'Why don't you become a make-up artist?'

''I enrolled back into college, this time at Emerson.

''In senior year, I studied theatrical make-up. I just thought I would do fashion on the side.''

The businesswoman has admitted she ''never'' thought she would ever create a ''billion-dollar brand''.

She explained: ''I mean I never thought in a million years that I'd be part of a billion-dollar brand. So you can imagine that it was ginormous and not exactly the brand I'd started.''