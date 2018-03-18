Blue Ivy Carter bid $19,000 for a painting at an auction on Saturday (17.03.18).

The six-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z joined her famous parents at the Wearable Art Gala - which was organised by the 'Formation' hitmaker's mother, Tina Lawson, and her husband Richard - at the Alexandria Ballrooms in Los Angeles, and a piece of art caught her eye when it went under the hammer.

Video footage showed the youngster raise her paddle to put in a $17,000 bid for a painting of a young Sidney Poitier - and when she was outbid, she raised her own bid for $19,000, prompting her father to jokingly try and take away her paddle to prevent any higher bids.

Fortunately for the couple, they were saved from having to shell out when Tyler Perry made a winning bid for $20,000.

However, according to Vanity Fair, Blue Ivy was clearly determined to take home a piece of art of her very own as she made another bid on the next item, a 36'' x 36'' piece of art composed of deconstructed law books from Indiana and medical books from California.

And the tot's bid of $10,000 was enough for her to secure Samuel Levi Jones' piece of work.

Blue Ivy wasn't the only member of the family to be successful at the auction, as her 36-year-old mother - who also has twins Rumi and Sir, nine months, with her spouse - shelled out $17,000 for a set of Lorraine Schwartz panther earrings that she had previously worn at an event.

Following the auction, Beyonce was recognised for her humanitarian work in a taped video message from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who praised her ''sister'' for bringing clean water to people across the globe and helping people in her hometown of Houston, Texas, following a devastating hurricane last year.

She said: ''At a time where so many people are feeling afraid and looking inward, honey you give us the courage to reach out across every divide -- race, class, gender, geography.

''It has been a joy to work with you on issues we care about and witness your outstanding work first hand. Because millions of girls around the world love you and admire you -- including my daughters -- it means even more that they see you standing up for others.

''I love you. I am inspired by you. I'm so honoured and proud of everything that you have achieved and everything that you have contributed to our country and our world.''

The emotional 'Crazy in Love' singer then took to the stage and was surprised to be greeted by 17-year-old Hannah Brammer, a fan born with brittle bones who Beyonce has met with after concerts and sent regular birthday messages to, before admitting she didn't feel she deserved the award.

Beyonce said: ''I feel very overwhelmed and I feel really full and really blessed and fortunate.

''There's something that feels very off about receiving this award from my mother. She raised me to believe that giving was not an option, but a privilege and a responsibility. I never thought people should receive awards like this because in my opinion, the giving is the reward and that's enough.

''I try to keep my charitable work quiet because I feel like these things should come from the goodness of your heart and nothing orchestrated as a campaign. And if I'm honored, I keep it quiet because I feel like I could be doing more.

''I think the real reason I feel weird to receive this award from my mother is because I feel like I should be giving her an award tonight. There's no one that I respect and admire more, and there's no greater teacher.''

The gala also honoured Jay's mother, Gloria Carter, with an Everyday People Award, in recognition of the work she's done in co-founding the Shawn Carter Foundation to help young people in financial difficulty attend college by providing scholarships and mentoring.

Paying tribute to his ''ma'', the 48-year-old rapper said: ''She raised four kids and she did the best job with me.

''My mother is a beautiful human being. She's a progressive woman, who was always strong. She's someone who is so strong that she told me, 'You can do anything in life.' I believed it so much that I thought she made it up herself. I didn't realise it was a cliché, but I worked really hard because of her saying. I'm very happy and proud of you.''

The event was staged to benefit the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center, which provides teen mentorship programmes and a place where individuals are encouraged to use their self-expression through art and drama.