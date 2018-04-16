Olivier Rousteing got Blue Ivy and Jay-Z's approval for Beyonce's Coachella stage costumes.

The 32-year-old designer - who was appointed as creative director of Balmain in 2011 - was the mastermind behind the R&B superstar's outfits for her headline slot at the Californian music festival at the weekend and has spilled that her jaw-dropping ''military style'' got her rapper husband Jay-Z, 48, very ''excited'' which made Olivier feel a lot of professional pride.

Speaking to Vogue.com, he said: ''I think the thing I will always remember is sitting on the floor with B and cutting fabric, Blue comes in and runs over to B, and B holds her in her arms while talking to us about the cuts and silhouettes. To me, it was just such a beautiful moment because here you are with this megastar but also, she is a strong woman and a loving momma to her daughter.

''Jay saw the Egyptian goddess cape and when B put it on, his eyes went wide and he was so excited, he said, 'Oh, wow!' That gave me a lot of satisfaction.''

Oliver created the costumes for Beyonce's history-making performance - as well as the 200 on-stage dancers, and her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, whom she reunited with - in only a few weeks and he admits putting together her main five elaborate outfits, ranging from an embellished yellow hoodie to a hologram-fabric bodysuit, in such a short space of time whilst working so closely with her is a ''rare'' thing to happen in the fashion world.

He said: ''B is a perfectionist, she has such a distinct vision for fashion and for her music, I really learned a lot from this experience and from watching her work in those rehearsals. If I am being totally transparent, it is very, very rare in this kind of process to have so much communication with the artist and the ones closest to her on her team. I was able to be in the room with her and she would give me direct feedback about how the lighting should hit the clothes, what the music had to emphasize about each look - I never had to guess what to do next.''