BloodPop has hinted Madonna and Charli XCX producer SOPHIE has worked with Lady GaGa.

The 27-year-old studio wizard - whose real name is Michael Tucker - was one of the producers behind the 'Born This Way' hitmaker's last record, 2016's 'Joanne', and the pair started working on the follow-up together in May.

Earlier this week, Michael posted about SOPHIE's debut LP 'Oil Of Every Pearl's Un-Insides' on Twitter, and was subsequently inundated with messages from fans asking him to setup the Scottish star with Gaga for a collaboration, to which he replied: ''WINK.''

And the cryptic comment has led Little Monsters to speculate the pair have already done a track together.

SOPHIE - whose full name is Sophie Xeon - works with artists on PC Music, including Charli's long-time collaborator A.G. Cook, the founder of the label.

On Thursday (28.06.18), it was reported that Gaga is set to release one of three albums on the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker will kick off her 74-date run at the Park Theatre at Park MGM in Sin City in December, and she's said to be planning to surprise fans with a shed-load of new music at the same time.

An insider said: ''The first proper Gaga album will be unveiled around the time of her Vegas shows in December.''

The 32-year-old pop megastar has been working on new music since April, after being forced to cancel her 'Joanne World Tour' due to health issues.

The singer was ''devastated'' to have to axe the last 10 dates of the European leg in February, because she was suffering with ''severe pain'' caused by the long-term condition fibromyalgia.

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker has also been recording in Cannon Beach, Oregon - which is said to have ''healing properties'' - with producer DJ White Shadow, who she worked with on both 'Born This Way' and 'Artpop'.

Her bassist Jonny Good previously said that Gaga is determined to be back to her best in time for her residency.

He said: ''By the 'Joanne tour' she was already five tours in, battling hip injuries. Nobody knows how she's done it.

''She never moans - she does have a great team though, a great physical team. They help. Everyone helps keep the ship together.''