Dev Hynes is set to release new EP 'Angel's Pulse' under his Blood Orange moniker on Friday (12.07.19).

The 32-year-old producer, who returned with the new album 'Negro Swan' last year, made the surprise announcement on Monday (08.07.19) and revealed he has produced and mixed the mini album all by himself.

Alongside the artwork, he wrote on Instagram: ''''Angel's Pulse'' (mixtape). Produced arranged & mixed by me. Friday 12th July (in 4 days) (sic)''

Dev explained that he always has a bunch of tracks that never see the light of day after he releases an album and he usually doesn't bother releasing them, but this time he decided to let his fans hear the ''epilogue'' to his studio effort.

He said in a statement: ''I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one.

''Usually this material is made directly after the album I've just put out.

''Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I've made before. This time ... I decided to release it.

''I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I've released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them.

''I'm older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying ... so here you go mates.''

'Negro Swan' focused on his difficult childhood growing up in Essex, England, as one of few African immigrants at the time.

He said previously: ''If 'Freetown' was delving into my parents from my eyes, being younger and now, this one is definitely me looking at my younger self, growing up in that setting. So yeah, it's a little dark.''

As well as releasing his own music, Dev has produced tracks for the likes of Charli XCX, Solange Knowles, Kylie Minogue and Haim.

Dev plays Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday (13.07.19) with Florence + The Machine.