Blonde have a wish list of artists they want to work with and Robyn and Jocelyn Brown are at the top.

The British dance duo are back with their latest single 'Me, Myself & I', which features Bryn Christopher, but they are already thinking ahead to their next collaborations and they think 'Dancing On My Own' hitmaker Robyn would be perfect for their style of songs.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Blonde member Jacob Manson said: ''There are so many people who would be cool to work with, someone like Robyn would be amazing to work with, we've always thought she was super-cool. Robyn would really suit our style of music, and the songs she has recorded are just so epic so she could bring that to us.''

Jacob and his bandmate Adam Englefield - who previously worked with Craig David on 'Nothing Like This' - are huge fans of the original first wave of Chicago house and piano house tracks and admit their dream would be to collaborate with 67-year-old Jocelyn, who provided vocals on classics such as 'Keep on Jumpin'', 'Somebody Else's Guy'.

The pair have a plan to potentially create a host of tracks with a variety of club legends but Jocelyn is their number one pick.

Jacob said: ''We love the big diva vocalists from the original wave of piano house music. Singers like Jocelyn Brown, it would just be so amazing to work with her. Those songs are the classics that inspired us, we're thinking about the idea of taking a trip out to Atlanta because a lot of those singers are based out there, so we're thinking of doing a bit of recon and setting up in a studio out there in the States and getting as many people as possible to come and play us their songs, maybe we could even put a modern spin on some of the records that were written in the 90s - that would be a really fun project for both of us.''

'Me, Myself & I' by Blonde and Bryn Christopher is out now.