Bleona refuses to live a ''fake life''.

The 'Wicked Love' singer believes actions speak louder than words and won't spend her life worrying about making mistakes or subscribing to Hollywood's ''double standards''.

She said: ''I am all about women equality ... I don't believe in saying a line in an interview like, 'I'm for women empowerment'. No, I'm doing something about it ... I'm doing something about [inequality].

''I don't want to be a part of the double standard that everybody in Hollywood [is].

''Everyone is so careful about being politically correct and not taking any chances so they can avoid making any mistakes. I don't want to be like that. I refuse to live a fake life.''

And Bleona has lent her support to the Time's Up movement and she thinks women should learn to accept themselves for who they are.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''That is another thing, because women have been wrongly sexually objectified by men in the entertainment business. This time, it's time for us to put an end to that. This is my body, I'm comfortable for who I really am and I think all women should be comfortable with who they really are. What happened to the word equality which everyone throws around?''

Like Bleona, fellow pop star Rita Ora has Albanian heritage but the 38-year-old star - who moved to the US in 2010 - insists they are nothing alike because she's had to ''struggle'' for her success far more than the 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker.

She said: ''I think her struggles are not even comparable to mine. She came to England when she was two years old. She grew up in England, she went to school in England, she knows the system.

''I think there is no comparison in the struggles of her because she does have a label; she doesn't do anything herself. Sure, I mean she works hard, I'm not denying the fact. Meanwhile, I am a one woman machine. I had to go and find the people ... I had to hand them my music personally. I had to work to put myself on the red carpet; I had to go and do the style, the hair, the make-up. I was compartmentalised because of my age.''

Bleona's latest single, 'Wicked Love', is out now.