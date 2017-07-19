Blazin' Squad are reuniting.

The 'Flip Reverse' group might play the odd festival show but once Marcel Somerville - known as Rocky B in the 10-piece hip-hop outfit - leaves ITV2 dating show 'Love Island' the noughties stars have plans to get back together and pen some new tunes for their fans.

However, Oliver 'Freek' Georgiou says he doubts it will be all of them.

He said: ''It will be the original line up, obviously there's 10 of us. I'm not sure if all 10 of us will be doing it, but there will be a good chunk of doing it.

''It's been a long while since a lot of us have been on stage and toured. Fingers crossed! We've had the offers from promoters so hopefully. If it can come together then all good.''

The 'Crossroads' stars are waiting for head songwriter Marcel to write the new material once he leaves the show's villa in Mallorca, Spain.

Ollie told Metro.co.uk: ''If we do a tour and start getting it all together then there will be new music.

''We wouldn't rely on old stuff and a lot of it would be done by Marcel because he's very creative.''

While the group are having discussions and are serious about reforming, it's been difficult because there are 10 people involved.

Oliver told The Sun newspaper: ''There are talks and offers, but we have to wait and see about Marcel's time in the villa and have a chat.

''We've had record labels, we've had promoters and meetings with various people. There are a lot of diaries to consider, a lot of people to consider, it's not just two or three people, it's ten diaries to consider and it's been a long time since we've done it properly, so there are a lot of options to weigh up.

''That's the one thing - that's the deciding factor.

''If it's something we can make happen and it works around everyone then we will.''

The lads have got back together in various forms since they disbanded in 2009.

In 2005, Strider, Flava and Kenzie signed a record deal with Polydor records under the name Friday Hill.

However, they were soon dropped in July 2006.

Meanwhile, Rocky-B, Reepa, Spike-E, Melo-D and MC Vyper (formerly Danny-B) reformed as Blazin' Squad.

They released single 'All Night Long' in August 2006.

As Blazin' Squad they released four albums, their last was their Greatest Hits in 2009.