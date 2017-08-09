Blazin' Squad have announced a reunion concert at London's KOKO on November 26.

Seven members of the 10-piece hip-hop outfit, Marcel Somerville, MC Reepa, Spike-E, Krazy, Melo-D and Freek on board and one other member who is yet to be announced, which will either be Kenzie, Strider, Flava or DJ Tommy-B.

Sharing a video of their biggest hits including 'Flip Reverse It' and 'Crossroads' on Twitter, the band wrote: ''Rewind back to Blazin' times with us @KOKOLondon on 26th November. Get tickets from Thurs 10th August #BlazinSquad #SquadReunion (sic)''

Reunion rumours have been rife ever since Marcel had a stint on UK TV dating show 'Love Island', but as far as new music is concerned the lads say they are just focused on the gig right now.

Appearing on 'Good Morning Britain' with MC Reepa, Spike-E, Krazy, Melo-D and Freek on Wednesday (09.08.17), Marcel said: ''I wanted to do something with the boys, because I came out [of 'Love Island'] and there was loads of love and a lot of the fans were supporting me in there. I wanted to do something for them.''

On the likelihood of new music, Melo-D added: ''We'll do the show, it's that we're looking forward to. The opportunity has arisen now, it feels like the right time.''

Despite only seven of them signing up for the gig, all 10 of them recently got back together and posed for a picture.

Alongside the photo, Marcel wrote: ''In the beginning there were 2 decks and a microphone, in the end the #blazinsquad stood alone. For the first time in 10 years all 10 of us in one place. #reunion (sic)''

Marcel recently said there is a possibility that Blazin' Squad, who disbanded in 2009, will release new material this year.

The 31-year-old hunk - who was known as Rocky B Plat'num during the band's heyday - said: ''There's a possibility of a little thing happening.''