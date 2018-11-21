Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will celebrate Thanksgiving together with their families.

The superstar couple will be marking the US holiday on Thursday (22.11.18) in Blake's hometown in Oklahoma, and he's revealed his partner's loved ones will be joining them.

Speaking to Extra about the festive season, he revealed: ''I don't know if we've thought so far for Christmas yet.

''Thanksgiving, we're going back to Oklahoma... that's been our tradition. This will be our third Thanksgiving with all the Stefani group coming over.''

Meanwhile, the 'Rich Girl' hitmaker - who has Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, four, with former husband Gavin Rossdale - recently credited Blake, 42, for ''inspiring'' her to ''change'', and praised him for being an ''amazing all-round human''.

She said: ''He's my homeboy. He's my homey. He's just really an amazing all-around human so I feel so grateful for that. I celebrate him in the show! He's inspired me so much. He's changed my life.''

Gwen, 49, previously confessed that she has been ''unlucky in love'' in the past but is lucky to now have Blake.

She said: ''When I was a little girl, I had this plan that I was going to be a mom and have a bunch of kids and be a wife and have that perfect family. That's something I dreamed of for a long time. But my own love life experience wasn't what I thought it would be. I feel I had so much love to give inside me, but I was unlucky in love, which has been a blessing, because I've been able to write about that and share that and have this friendly, blessed musical career. But there was a point in my life where I felt like I was losing everything. I mean, there's unlucky in love, but then there's unlucky in love and I lost my ability to have any confidence - not just about songwriting, but about everything. My hopes and my dreams. I was actually losing myself.''