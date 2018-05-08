Rod Ortega was inspired by Blake Lively's ''one of a kind'' dress when creating her Met Gala hairstyle.

Rod created a tousled up-do on the 30-year-old actress to make sure her extravagant red and gold beaded Versace dress was the star of the show at the annual event in New York (07.05.18) and wanted to give the 'Heavenly Bodies' theme a ''modern'' twist.

He shared: ''Every year, you take the theme and make it modern - but the inspiration from the theme is there. I interpreted the style of the theme as very soft, and romantic. The dress was definitely an inspiration for the hair--the hair is more up and back, and more of a streamlined look, because of detailed bodice and the grandness of the of the dress. It's just such a one of a kind dress!''

And Rod wanted ''natural texture'' for her hairstyle, so used T3 heat tools and René Furterer haircare products to achieve her look.

He said: ''I started with freshly-washed hair using René Furterer volumising shampoo and conditioner. I then prepped the hair with volumising spray which I combed through the ends with an Ibiza styling comb. For this look, I wanted a lot of natural texture, so I dried the hair using the T3 Cura Luxe dryer and the T3 SoftCurl diffuser attachment. I used my fingers to rake the roots, giving it body and lift''

Blake revealed in March that more than a staggering 600 hours of work into her custom Versace gown which she said was her ''favourite dress ever'' after attending the gala for seven years in a row.

The 'A Simple Favor' actress told Vogue magazine: ''This year's may be my favourite dress ever. They've already worked on it for 600 hours, and it's not done.''