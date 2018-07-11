Hailey Baldwin is sporting an engagement ring very similar to Blake Lively's.
Hailey Baldwin's engagement ring may have been inspired by Blake Lively.
Justin Bieber confirmed the engagement between himself and the 21-year-old model yesterday (10.07.18) and a fan has revealed the engagement ring - which looks very similar to Blake's - after posting a photograph of the couple holidaying in the Bahamas.
Hailey, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin, was shown wearing an engagement ring which was a very similar style to the actress's, which is a large oval shaped diamond sitting on a thin gold band.
Blake, 30, got married to 41-year-old actor Ryan Reynolds in 2012 and Hailey previously tweeted a photograph of the former 'Gossip Girl' star's jewellery with the caption: ''if my ring isn't as big as Blake Lively's I don't want to get married #singleprobs.(sic)''
The couple met in 2009 at one of Justin's premiere's and have been dating on and off since 2015.
Justin announced the couple's engagement on Instagram; he posted a black and white photo of the pair hugging with a heartfelt caption.
He said: ''Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple, Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!
''So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.
The singer continued: ''My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else.
''You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!!'
''By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!'' (sic)
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
With a simple premise and plenty of visual style, Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown) takes...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Like Benjamin Button, this drama plays around with the human lifespan, is slickly produced and...
In 1908, a young girl was born. She was not extraordinary, and lived a simple...
While a life of immortality and eternal youth can seem like the ultimate gift to...
Oliver Stone takes a stab at returning to a nastier, more edgy filmmaking style, but...
Best friends, volleyball partners and entrepreneurs Ben and Chon run a marijuana business on Laguna...
A young girl, Luli, from a small town hitchhikes to Vegas with her father's pistol...
For millions of years, the universe has been watched over by a group of noble...
There are 11 captivating short films in this anthology, the second in the Cities of...
Ben Affleck confirms his directing skills with this sharply made thriller, which carefully maintains a...
As a more emotional take on the themes examined in American Beauty, this internalised drama...
Sanaa Hamri's The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 works perfectly as a soap opera...