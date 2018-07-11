Hailey Baldwin's engagement ring may have been inspired by Blake Lively.

Justin Bieber confirmed the engagement between himself and the 21-year-old model yesterday (10.07.18) and a fan has revealed the engagement ring - which looks very similar to Blake's - after posting a photograph of the couple holidaying in the Bahamas.

Hailey, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin, was shown wearing an engagement ring which was a very similar style to the actress's, which is a large oval shaped diamond sitting on a thin gold band.

Blake, 30, got married to 41-year-old actor Ryan Reynolds in 2012 and Hailey previously tweeted a photograph of the former 'Gossip Girl' star's jewellery with the caption: ''if my ring isn't as big as Blake Lively's I don't want to get married #singleprobs.(sic)''

The couple met in 2009 at one of Justin's premiere's and have been dating on and off since 2015.

Justin announced the couple's engagement on Instagram; he posted a black and white photo of the pair hugging with a heartfelt caption.

He said: ''Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple, Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!

''So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.

The singer continued: ''My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else.

''You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!!'

''By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!'' (sic)