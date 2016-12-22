'Blade Runner 2049' will be ''one of the most expensive R-rated independent feature films ever made''.

The much-anticipated sci-fi movie is being helmed by Denis Villeneuve, who has confirmed that the film - which stars Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling - will cost an eye-watering amount of money to make.

He shared: ''My producers are finding it fun to remind me that it will be one of the most expensive R-rated independent feature films ever made.''

Denis also revealed that he wants the movie to feature a minimal amount of CGI.

The director told Screen Daily: ''I can count on my fingers the amount of times we put a green screen on set. Most of the movie was done on camera, me and [cinematographer] Roger Deakins worked very hard to do it that way.

''My actors were not walking on green screens all day long. CGI is a strong tool for backgrounds and extensions but what is around the actors needs to be as real as possible. When I watch a movie that's mostly CGI, I'm disengaged.''

'Blade Runner 2049' is currently in the process of being edited, and Denis has admitted he is keen to work on another sci-fi movie as soon as possible.

The director also suggested he could return for another 'Blade Runner' movie.

He said: ''I'm doomed, I love sci-fi. I have two more ideas now that I would love to do. [And] 'Blade Runner' could go on... we'll see how this one goes.''