Director Denis Villeneuve has revealed 'Blade Runner 2049' will be ''one of the most expensive R-rated independent feature films ever made''.
'Blade Runner 2049' will be ''one of the most expensive R-rated independent feature films ever made''.
The much-anticipated sci-fi movie is being helmed by Denis Villeneuve, who has confirmed that the film - which stars Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling - will cost an eye-watering amount of money to make.
He shared: ''My producers are finding it fun to remind me that it will be one of the most expensive R-rated independent feature films ever made.''
Denis also revealed that he wants the movie to feature a minimal amount of CGI.
The director told Screen Daily: ''I can count on my fingers the amount of times we put a green screen on set. Most of the movie was done on camera, me and [cinematographer] Roger Deakins worked very hard to do it that way.
''My actors were not walking on green screens all day long. CGI is a strong tool for backgrounds and extensions but what is around the actors needs to be as real as possible. When I watch a movie that's mostly CGI, I'm disengaged.''
'Blade Runner 2049' is currently in the process of being edited, and Denis has admitted he is keen to work on another sci-fi movie as soon as possible.
The director also suggested he could return for another 'Blade Runner' movie.
He said: ''I'm doomed, I love sci-fi. I have two more ideas now that I would love to do. [And] 'Blade Runner' could go on... we'll see how this one goes.''
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.