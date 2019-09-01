BlackWaters ''couldn't stop singing'' The Libertines songs when they first met co-frontman Carl Barat, but now they are used to being friends after he produced their tracks.
BlackWaters ''couldn't stop singing'' The Libertines songs when they first met Carl Barat.
The 'Long Way To The Sun' rockers have worked in the studio with the indie rock legend - who will be taking them on tour with the 'Can't Stand Me Now' hitmakers in December - and while they're used to calling him a friend, it was a little surreal at the beginning.
Asked if they ever imagined the life they're living, the band exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We wouldn't have done the band if we couldn't see it, that's what we aim for.
''It's not enough though, we want more - but once you do things, it really puts it into perspective. Obviously we hoped it would happen, but it never really sinks in.
''Especially when we started working with Carl, meeting people that we used to - not idolise, but really respect. When we first met him, we couldn't stop singing Libs songs.
''Now, it's just like, 'y'alright mate, how's it going?' It's only when you're out with a pal getting p***ed on a Friday night and you're like,'Oh I did do that!' ''
Now, the quartet - made up of frontman Max Tanner, guitarist Dave Carpenter, bassist Ollie Franklin and drummer James Watkins - are looking ahead to the rest of the year, with more releases on the horizon.
The band admitted they were going to take some time to figure out what to do with the new material, but they plan to bring out another single before the end of the year.
They added: ''We've just come out of the studio actually, we've recorded a bunch of tracks. We're not sure exactly what we'll do with them yet, but there's definitely a new release. Over the next year, there'll be plenty of new material.''
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Buoyed by the success of last year's 'Ocean Av', Boston-born Brooklynite Emma Frank releases her fourth album 'Come Back'.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.