Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is developing a remake of sports comedy White Men Can't Jump.
Barris is teaming up with U.S. basketball player Blake Griffin and football player Ryan Kalil to produce the project.
The TV producer will also write the script for the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The original 1992 film starred Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes, and Rosie Perez.
