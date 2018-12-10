Christina Hodson has revealed the title for 'Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)' started out as a ''cheeky little thing''.
Christina Hodson has revealed the origin of the upcoming movie's unlikely title, revealing that it started out as something of a tongue-in-cheek suggestion.
Speaking to Collider, Christina explained: ''I don't know if I'm officially allowed to say, but there's no reason why not ... It was an unofficial aka, when I wrote the script. I added it about a year or so ago, almost exactly as it is, just as an aka.
''I didn't think we'd ever use it. We'd always used a working title, so I just had it as a cheeky little thing, on the front cover. And then, when we were talking about a title and brainstorming, we all kept drifting back to that one.''
Asked whether the title says a lot about the movie's tone, Christina replied: ''Exactly!''
'Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)' is a 'Suicide Squad' spin-off starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.
And the Australian actress recently revealed the title reflects the movie's playful tone.
Margot - who starred as Harley in 2016's 'Suicide Squad' - said: ''It's not gonna be ... it's not a very serious movie, so we thought the title should reflect that. 'Birds of Prey' makes it sound very serious, and then that, you know, that's kinda like Harley adding her, like, 'Hey, I'm in this too.'''
