British Bing users are predicting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby will be a girl.

Speculation is rife that the royal baby will arrive any day now and with Prince Harry and Meghan not letting slip what the sex of the tot is going to be fans of the British Royal Family have logged onto the internet for info.

Searches on Bing reveal that in March 83 per cent of searches about the royal baby were looking for the answer to the question 'Royal Baby - Boy or Girl?' and a Bing Poll suggests that 58 per cent of the public believe that Harry and Meghan will have a daughter.

The public are showing nearly three times the interest in mother Meghan over father Harry with 65 per cent of searches for the royal baby including 'Meghan' in their search, compared to only 23 per cent of searches including 'Harry'.

Bookmakers have been offering generous odds on what the baby's name will be but Bing users are seemingly uninterested in wagering money on the tot's moniker as only 13 per cent of searches were looking for the name of the baby.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Meghan will only take three months of maternity leave after she gives birth to her first child.

The 37-year-old former actress - known as Meghan Markle on screen - has the opportunity to take a full year away from royal duties in order to care for her baby but sources say she's planning just three months off before she heads back to work.

Meghan finished her official royal duties six weeks ago but continues to work behind the scenes with various charities, and reportedly wants to return to public life in time for Queen Elizabeth's official birthday in June.

Prince Harry, 34, is also planning on taking paternity leave, though it isn't known how long he plans on being away from royal duties.