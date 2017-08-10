Billie Lourd will inherit almost $7 million from her late mother Carrie Fisher.

The 'Scream Queens' actress will receive $6.8 million in personal property from the 'Star Wars' actress' estate, court documents obtained by the screen legend's executor and obtained by People magazine showed.

It is possible that Billie's inheritance will be even larger as Carrie could have had additional funds in trusts that would not necessarily be included in the probate filing.

It was previously revealed Carrie's assets included several bank accounts, a 2016 Tesla S, and a life insurance policy, and Billie - whose father is talent agent Bryan Lourd - will also receive the veteran actress' personal effects such as jewellery, artwork and collectables.

In addition, the 25-year-old star will also inherit the rights to Carrie's public image and likeness, as well as intellectual property rights, including proceeds from her books, trademarks, copyrights and specials.

Billie recently admitted she is ready to step out of the ''shadows'' of her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who died just a day after her daughter Carrie.

Billie said: ''I've always kind of lived in their shadows, and now is the first time in my life when I get to own my life and stand on my own.''

Although Billie knows she was out-shone by Carrie, she ''loves'' being known as the daughter of Princess Leia.

She added: ''I love being my mother's daughter, and it's something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie.''

However, Billie feels there is ''a lot of pressure'' on her to continue Carrie's ''incredible legacy''.

She said: ''It's a lot of pressure, because she had such an incredible legacy, and now I have to uphold that and make it evolve in my own way.''