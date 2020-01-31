Billie Lourd supports Evan Peters' romance with Halsey.

The 27-year-old actress has become good friends with Evan after starring alongside him in two series of the 'American Horror Story' franchise, and has said she loves his blossoming romance with singer Halsey, as they're ''the cutest'' couple.

Billie told Us Weekly magazine: ''I ship it so hard! They're the cutest. They're the coolest. I love Evan, I love her. I just got to meet her at the 'American Horror Story' 100th episode party, and they are so down to earth and so cool, and I ship it so hard.''

Meanwhile, the 'Without Me' hitmaker, 25, recently vowed to stop dating fellow musicians following romances with G-Eazy and Yungblud, as she said she needs a break from talking about work.

Halsey - whose real name is Ashley Frangipane - explained: ''A friend of mine - another female artist who has been criticised for dating a lot of people - said, 'Ashley, you need to live your f***ing life and ignore what people say about you.'

''And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it's good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere.

''Now it's my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work.''

The singer and the 33-year-old actor began dating in September last year, following Halsey's split from Yungblud.

Evan was previously engaged to Emma Roberts, whom he dated on and off for seven years before splitting for good last March.

An insider said after their final split: ''Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic. They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days. He took a long time of figuring himself out again before he was ready to date.''