Billie Lourd finds the deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds ''impossible to deal with''.
Billie Lourd finds the deaths of her mother and grandmother ''impossible to deal with''.
The 25-year-old actress was devastated last year when she lost her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds within one day of each other in December last year, and has said she's still struggling to come to terms with the ''completely surreal'' loss.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', the 'Scream Queens' actress said: ''Yeah, it's completely surreal. There's no way to really explain it. It's so hard to talk about. I don't know, if I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy. And if I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.''
Meanwhile, Billie recently said she accepts that she ''always'' seemed to be living in the shadows of her 'Star Wars' actress mother Carrie and Hollywood icon grandparent Debbie but now, for the ''first time'', she can ''stand'' on her own as a person.
She said: ''I've always kind of lived in their shadows, and now is the first time in my life when I get to own my life and stand on my own.''
Although Billie knows she was out-shined by Carrie, she ''loves'' being known as the daughter of Princess Leia.
She added: ''I love being my mother's daughter, and it's something I always will be, but now I get to be just Billie.''
However, Billie feels there is ''a lot of pressure'' on her to continue Carrie's ''incredible legacy''.
She said: ''It's a lot of pressure, because she had such an incredible legacy, and now I have to uphold that and make it evolve in my own way.''
