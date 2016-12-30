Billie Lourd's stepfather, Bruce Bozzi, who married her father Bryan Lourd in October, has paid tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.
Billie's beloved mother and grandmother died within one day of each other this week and Bruce Bozzi, who married 24-year-old Billie's father, Bryan Lourd, in October, took to Instagram to share some special memories of the late stars.
He posted a picture of Billie, Debbie and Carrie, from Billie's New York University graduation, and wrote: ''@praisethelourd it's an honor to be your Stepfather. This day, your NYU grad day we had so much fun! Yankee Stadium your mom and I laughed our asses off, as she kept one fantastic line coming after the other - no less when we all fell asleep the night before in the smaller ceremony because it was so boring. Every time Carrie looked at me she said '' how are you still awake''! Your grandmother with our sweet Ava was the kindest most loving. So...as Carrie said to me years ago '' I'm a good stepmother'' I promise I will always be & the strength of these women live so vibrantly in you. I've been lucky enough to see this for a decade! Many decades to come.....heaven just got a s**t load more fun!!!! I love you @praisethelourd xo Bru Thursday 12/29/16 (sic).''
Meanwhile, Carrie, 60, and Debbie, 84, could be set for a joint funeral but the family is still in discussions about the memorial.
Debbie's son Todd Fisher said: ''That is my preference. Obviously it's not finalised, but I think that sounds like a grand idea given the beautiful story between them.''
And Todd previously stated that he believes Carrie's death led to Debbie's own sudden demise.
He said: ''She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning.
''More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress.
''She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it's pretty much what triggered this event.''
Debbie was at her son's Beverly Hills home to discuss funeral plans for the 'Star Wars' actress' when she suffered a medical emergency, believed to be a stroke, and the paramedics were called.
Loosely based on a real person, this unhinged drama gets increasingly lurid and grisly as...