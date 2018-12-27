Billie Lourd has paid tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher with an emotional song to mark the second anniversary of her passing.
Billie Lourd has paid tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher with an emotional song.
The 26-year-old actress tragically lost her mother Carrie two years ago when she suffered a cardiac arrest on a plane on December 23 2016 and passed away in hospital four days later on December 27.
And to honour the 'Star Wars' star's two year anniversary, Billie has taken to Instagram to post a touching video, in which she performs an emotional song on the piano.
The 'Scream Queens' star captioned the clip: ''It has been two years since my Momby's death and I still don't know what the ''right'' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones).
''So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. (sic)''
Billie - who also lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds one day after Carrie died - added her career as an actress helps her stay ''happy'' in the wake of her mother's passing, and hopes the song can ''encourage'' others who have lost someone to ''keep on moving''.
She continued: ''And as the song says, we must ''keep on moving''. I've found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I'm passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile.
''I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ''keep on moving''. As my Momby once said, ''take your broken heart and turn it into art'' - whatever that art may be for you. (sic)''
