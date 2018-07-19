Billie Lourd remembered her late mother Carrie Fisher - who she lost in 2016 - as she celebrated her 26th birthday.
The 'American Horror Story' star paid tribute to the late 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actress as she marked the milestone.
She shared on Instagram: ''Feeling #beyondblessed by all of yesterday's birthday love. Side note: this is how my mom used to sing happy birthday (she thought the real version was mildly irritating and took too long) and as always, I'm totally on her page. (sic)''
Billie previously revealed she is living life ''spontaneously'' after her family tragedy, which saw her lose her mother Carrie and grandmother Debbie Reynolds within days of each other in 2016.
She said: ''I am beyond honoured - I'm shocked, actually - that I've been chosen as a judge. It's amazing. When I found out about the film festival, I just thought it was so cool and so incredible. I don't think there are enough programs like this for kids. The submissions people have to make are about living life spontaneously. I'm all about living life spontaneously. Life is short and I know that well. It's important to [live that way].''
Carrie's brother Todd had previously praised his niece for staying strong in the wake of the family's terrible losses.
He said: ''Billie is 24-years-old. She's dealing with two gigantic losses. These two girls - my girls, my mother and my sister, were big, big personalities [with a] big influence on Billie, myself, many people. There's a vacuum in the room and she's feeling it and we're all feeling it. It's just that I'm 59 and I have no choice but to step up and put this stuff forward. I'm letting [Billie] breathe, you know? She needs to breathe. She needs to step back from all of this loss.''
