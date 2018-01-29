Billie Lourd is ''beyond proud'' after her late mother, Carrie Fisher, won a Grammy Award.

The 25-year-old actress vowed to celebrate in a way the 'Star Wars' star - who passed away in December 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest aged 60 - would have approved of after Carrie was honoured with the Best Spoken Word Album accolade for the audiobook recording of her autobiography 'The Princess Diarist' at Sunday's (28.01.18) ceremony.

Billie shared a throwback picture of her mother carrying her on the red carpet as a child, and another of the book cover, and wrote on Instagram: ''Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together. I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we'll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs. I'm beyond proud. @recordingacademy (sic)''

Carrie scooped the award ahead of Neil deGrasse Tyson, Shelly Peiken, Bruce Springsteen, Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo.

It was her first Grammy win, having previously had a nomination in 2009 for the recording of her book 'Wishful Drinking'.

'Scream Queens' actress Billie recently revealed she is finding the death of her mother, as well as her grandmother Debbie Reynolds - who passed away the day after Carrie - ''impossible to deal with''.

She said: ''Yeah, it's completely surreal. There's no way to really explain it. It's so hard to talk about. I don't know, if I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy. And if I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.''