Billie Lourd has penned a touching letter in honour of her late mother Carrie Fisher winning a Disney Legends Award.

The late 'Star Wars' actress - who passed away in December 2016 after suffering from cardiac arrest aged 60 - was awarded the highest honor The Walt Disney Company can bestow on an individual during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Friday (14.07.17).

And although her 24-year-old daughter Billie couldn't be there to accept the award on her mother's behalf, she wrote a touching letter which was read out by Disney chairman Bob Iger.

The letter read: ''As far back as I can remember, my mom and I have been Disney fanatics. I was so obsessed with Ariel that I wanted to change my name. We went to Disneyland so much that I now realise she might have even loved it more than I did.

''Becoming part of the Disney family was truly an amazing moment for her. She secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess, so getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney legend would have been her ultimate dream.

''I wish I could be there to accept this award on her behalf, but unfortunately, I am currently working on 'American Horror Story'. I am beyond grateful to Mr. Iger and everyone at Disney for this incredible honour. Thank you again, and may the force be with you always.''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the 'Scream Queens' actress has been named the sole beneficiary of Carrie's estate.

According to court documents, Billie is set to inherit several bank accounts, a 2016 Tesla S, full ownership of several LLCs and a life insurance policy.

Personal items including jewellery, artwork and collectables will now belong to Billie, and she will also gain the rights to her mother's public image and likeness, as well as her intellectual property rights including ongoing proceeds from Carrie's books, specials, trademarks and copyrights.