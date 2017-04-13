Billie Lourd paid tribute to Carrie Fisher as she attended a Star Wars Celebration on Thursday (13.04.17).

The 24-year-old actress remembered her late mother - who was famed for playing the Rebel Alliance leader Princess Leia - at the event in Orlando, Florida an spoke of the similarities between the 'Star Wars' character and her late mother.

She said: ''My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began. She was imperfect in many ways but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect.

''My mom, like Leia, wasn't ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable. [She was] the strong soldier of a woman who often openly fought her own dark side, knowing early on that we all have a dark side to fight, whatever it may be. But she knew that it wasn't about the fight you were fighting but how you fought it - the way you resisted.

''She taught me by her own example, that the most evolved person is seemingly a contradiction - they are both the strongest and the most vulnerable person in the room. And that was her. That is Leia.''

Meanwhile, Carrie's brother Todd previously praised the 'Scream Queens' actress for staying strong in the wake of the family's terrible losses.

He said: ''Billie is 24-years-old. She's dealing with two gigantic losses. These two girls - my girls, my mother and my sister, were big, big personalities [with a] big influence on Billie, myself, many people. There's a vacuum in the room and she's feeling it and we're all feeling it. It's just that I'm 59 and I have no choice but to step up and put this stuff forward. I'm letting [Billie] breathe, you know? She needs to breathe. She needs to step back from all of this loss.

''When I was standing in the room the day after my sister died and we're in the hospital and my mother was dying, I mean, I was more heartbroken watching my niece than I was for myself. It was heart-wrenching. The idea that somebody would have to deal with that kind of a loss back to back, moment to moment - I mean we'd just had this horrible loss and then here you are just a handful of hours later standing in a different hospital in a different room. It was astounding.''