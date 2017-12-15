Billie Lourd has paid tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher after her last movie, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' hit the big screen.
The actress - who passed away aged 60 in December 2016 - made her final outing as General Leia Organa in the sci-fi movie, which was released on Friday (15.12.17), in scenes filmed prior to her passing.
And to honour her memory, her daughter Billie, who also features in the film as Lieutenant Connix, took to Instagram to post a professional photo of the pair from the premiere of the preceding movie, 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.
Billie, 25, captioned the photo by typing in a series of emojis which emulated her mother's quirky style of typing.
The message simply read: ''I miss you''
It comes after the 'Scream Queens' actress recently revealed she is finding the death of her mother, as well as her grandmother Debbie Reynolds - who passed away the day after Carrie - ''impossible to deal with''.
She said: ''Yeah, it's completely surreal. There's no way to really explain it. It's so hard to talk about. I don't know, if I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy. And if I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.''
Meanwhile, Carrie's brother Todd previously praised his niece for staying strong in the wake of the family's terrible losses.
He said: ''Billie is 24-years-old. She's dealing with two gigantic losses. These two girls - my girls, my mother and my sister, were big, big personalities [with a] big influence on Billie, myself, many people. There's a vacuum in the room and she's feeling it and we're all feeling it. It's just that I'm 59 and I have no choice but to step up and put this stuff forward. I'm letting [Billie] breathe, you know? She needs to breathe. She needs to step back from all of this loss.
''When I was standing in the room the day after my sister died and we're in the hospital and my mother was dying, I mean, I was more heartbroken watching my niece than I was for myself. It was heart-wrenching. The idea that somebody would have to deal with that kind of a loss back to back, moment to moment - I mean we'd just had this horrible loss and then here you are just a handful of hours later standing in a different hospital in a different room. It was astounding.''
