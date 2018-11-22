Billie Lourd disguises restaurant food as her own because she is so ''inept'' in the kitchen.
Billie Lourd disguises restaurant food as her own.
The 'American Horror Story' actress admitted she is ''inept'' in the kitchen but learned a trick from her late grandmother, veteran actress Debbie Reynolds, to cover up her lack of skills by purchasing something already cooked, and then putting it into a ''sad little box'' to make it look homemade.
She admitted to 'Late Late Show' host James Corden: ''Cooking is a dangerous thing for me, I'm pretty inept in the kitchen.
''It's kind of scary, it's a dangerous time.
''What I do is lie. I bring something from a great restaurant and I put it in a sad little box and pretend like I did it. It's kind of become a family tradition vibe, my grandmother used to do it.''
But Billie claimed she ''does it better'' than her grandmother, because her attempts to disguise her store-bought food was ''really poor''.
She continued: ''One year she said she was going to make everything, put it out, and my dad and I were serving the food on the plates and we're like, 'This isn't looking great.'
''So we checked under and it's El Pollo Loco. Nothing against El Pollo Loco -- I love a good El Pollo Loco, but at least put it in a different dish.
''So I do better. I put it in a sad Tupperware so it looks like I did it.''
The 26-year-old actress recently credited 'American Horror Story: Cult' and its showrunner Ryan Murphy for helping ''save her life'' following the tragic deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and her grandmother Debbie just a day apart on December 2006.
She said: ''When Ryan offered me 'Cult', it was just a few months after my mom passed, and it honestly helped me process all of my emotions through these characters.
''Being able to cry for [my character] Winter helped me cry for myself. And it's been really healing and cathartic in an amazing way, and getting to be around all the incredible people on set, they've become like a family to me, and I cannot thank Ryan enough. Honestly, it kind of saved my life.''
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Tab Hunter was America's Boy Next Door in the 1950s, attracting a large female following...
This biopic about the pianist-showman Liberace may look almost painfully camp, and sometimes it is,...
Liberace was an American pianist and entertainer well-known for his flamboyant lifestyle and the sense...
Stephanie Plum is down on her luck. She hasn't had a job in months, she...
As Norman Bates said it: "A boy's best friend is his mother." And...
Being a child of Star Wars and Pretty in Pink, it's usually hard for my...
Well, the Rugrats are back, and, as usual, they're way too sophisticated for their audience....