Billie Lourd disguises restaurant food as her own.

The 'American Horror Story' actress admitted she is ''inept'' in the kitchen but learned a trick from her late grandmother, veteran actress Debbie Reynolds, to cover up her lack of skills by purchasing something already cooked, and then putting it into a ''sad little box'' to make it look homemade.

She admitted to 'Late Late Show' host James Corden: ''Cooking is a dangerous thing for me, I'm pretty inept in the kitchen.

''It's kind of scary, it's a dangerous time.

''What I do is lie. I bring something from a great restaurant and I put it in a sad little box and pretend like I did it. It's kind of become a family tradition vibe, my grandmother used to do it.''

But Billie claimed she ''does it better'' than her grandmother, because her attempts to disguise her store-bought food was ''really poor''.

She continued: ''One year she said she was going to make everything, put it out, and my dad and I were serving the food on the plates and we're like, 'This isn't looking great.'

''So we checked under and it's El Pollo Loco. Nothing against El Pollo Loco -- I love a good El Pollo Loco, but at least put it in a different dish.

''So I do better. I put it in a sad Tupperware so it looks like I did it.''

The 26-year-old actress recently credited 'American Horror Story: Cult' and its showrunner Ryan Murphy for helping ''save her life'' following the tragic deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and her grandmother Debbie just a day apart on December 2006.

She said: ''When Ryan offered me 'Cult', it was just a few months after my mom passed, and it honestly helped me process all of my emotions through these characters.

''Being able to cry for [my character] Winter helped me cry for myself. And it's been really healing and cathartic in an amazing way, and getting to be around all the incredible people on set, they've become like a family to me, and I cannot thank Ryan enough. Honestly, it kind of saved my life.''