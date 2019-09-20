Billie Lourd has joined 'Will & Grace' as the granddaughter of a character previously played by her own late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.
Billie Lourd will play the granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds's character in the new series of 'Will & Grace'.
The 'Singing in the Rain' actress - who died in 2016 - starred as Bobbi Adler in 12 episodes of the show's original run and now producers have confirmed they have signed up her real-life granddaughter to play Fiona
in the sitcom's upcoming final series.
Co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick told Deadline: ''The episode is especially meaningful because of Billie's relationship to the show.
''We're thrilled to have Billie. And best of all -- she's really good.''
The episode will tape next week and will see Fiona reconnecting with her ''cool aunt'', Grace (Debra Messing).
This isn't the first time Billie has signed up for a project with a family connection as she appears in the two most recent movies in the 'Star Wars' franchise - the series in which her late mother Carrie Fisher shot to fame as Princess Leia - as Lieutenant Connix.
She will also appear alongside her mother in the upcoming 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' thanks to the use of old footage of Carrie before her death being edited into some of Billie's scenes.
Director J.J. Abrams previously said of the scenes: ''There are moments where they're talking; there are moments where they're touching.
''There are moments in this movie where Carrie is there, and I really do feel there is an element of the uncanny, spiritual, you know, classic Carrie, that it would have happened this way, because somehow it worked.''
Debbie died aged 84 in December 2016, just a day after Carrie passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60.
Meanwhile, 'Will & Grace' - which was revived in 2017 - will come to an end next year.
