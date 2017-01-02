Billie Lourd has broken her silence for the first time since her mother Carrie Fisher and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds tragically passed away last week.
The 'Scream Queens' actress took to social media to thank fans for the prayers and support, which has ''given her strength when she thought strength could not exist''.
Captioning an old picture of herself with Carrie and Debbie, she wrote: ''Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.
''There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. (sic)''
It comes after Todd Fisher insisted his mother ''didn't die of a broken heart'' but just ''really wanted to be with Carrie''.
He shared: ''She didn't die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie. It wasn't that she was sitting around inconsolable, not at all.
''She simply said that she didn't get to see Carrie come back from London, she expressed how much she loved my sister. She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie. In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.''
Carrie passed away on December 27, only a few days after she was hospitalised. She suffered a suspected heart attack whilst on a flight from London to Los Angeles and had to be administered CPR on board. When the plane landed, she was rushed to hospital where she reportedly spent time on a ventilator.
Just a day after Carrie died, 'Singin' in the Rain' star Debbie Reynolds tragically passed away after being rushed to hospital after reportedly suffering a stroke whilst at her son Todd's home in Beverly Hills discussing Carrie's funeral plans.
