Billie Lourd auditioned for the role of Rey in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' but lost out to Daisy Ridley.
Billie Lourd almost landed the role of Rey in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.
The 25-year-old actress - the daughter of the late 'Star Wars' legend Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia - starred as Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix alongside her mother in the seventh installment of the sci-fi franchise, but could have portrayed a bigger part.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Tuesday (12.09.17), Lourd said: ''J.J Abrams called me to come in for 'Star Wars' because he couldn't find someone for the lead.
''He ended up finding Daisy Ridley, who's an incredible actress. I was super excited.
''I didn't know what was going to happen and ended up going and fell in love with it.''
Rey was first introduced in 'The Force Awakens' and is a mysterious orphan who is able to use the Force, but her parentage is a subject of mystery.
Lourd is set to reprise her role in 'The Last Jedi' alongside her mother, who will make a posthumous appearance as Princess Leia in the upcoming film after passing away in December aged 60.
John Boyega, who stars as former Stormtrooper Finn, revealed in August that the movie pays homage to the star.
Speaking to ABC News, the 25-year-old actor said: ''We really enjoyed each other's company. I was in Nigeria when we found out [about her death]. It was a strange, strange feeling. I felt like everyone in the cast went silent for a bit after that ... [But] this movie, it sends her off in an amazing, amazing way.''
The actor plays the Queen frontman in the forthcoming movie 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
The filmmaker departed the project over differing 'visions'.
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...
Star Wars Celebration is a weekend fan festival that brings fans and families together, from...