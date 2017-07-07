Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner have split after eight months together.

The 'Scream Queens' actress has reportedly called time on her romance with the 'Twilight' star but they are still very ''friendly'' with each other.

A source told People magazine: ''They aren't together anymore but they are still friendly. She's really focused on her work right now.''

The 25-year-old actor had been there for the 24-year-old actress after the tragic deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who passed away last December just a day apart from each other.

Meanwhile, Carrie's brother Todd previously praised Taylor for supporting Billie.

He said: ''The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular. He's a really deep person, and he has supported [Billie] amazingly. He's stepped up and acted like a husband would act. Not that that's what's going on, but it's just an amazing support system for her, and I'm glad he's in her life. That's not easy for me to say, if you think about it!

''As any uncle, you're suspicious of the guy hanging around your niece. She's cute and all that. She's had other boyfriends, good boyfriends, but I'm certainly going to give that guy the extra look-over. I don't give a s**t what his background is.''

And Todd previously revealed Billie is staying strong after dealing with the ''two gigantic losses''.

He said earlier this year: ''Billie is 24-years-old. She's dealing with two gigantic losses. These two girls - my girls, my mother and my sister, were big, big personalities [with a] big influence on Billie, myself, many people.

''There's a vacuum in the room and she's feeling it and we're all feeling it. It's just that I'm 59 and I have no choice but to step up and put this stuff forward. I'm letting [Billie] breathe, you know? She needs to breathe. She needs to step back from all of this loss.''