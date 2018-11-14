Billie Lourd says 'American Horror Story' helped ''save her life'' when she was dealing with the loss of her mother Carrie Fisher.
Billie Lourd says 'American Horror Story' helped ''save her life'' when she was dealing with the loss of her mother Carrie Fisher.
The 26-year-old actress landed the part of Winter Anderson in the 2017 season of the anthology horror show - which was subtitled 'Cult' - just a few months after the tragic death of her mother and 'Star Wars' icon Carrie in December 2016, and has now praised executive producer Ryan Murphy for helping to pull her out of a dark place.
Billie - who is currently on screens as Mallory in the new 'Apocalypse' season - said: ''When Ryan offered me 'Cult', it was just a few months after my mom passed, and it honestly helped me process all of my emotions through these characters.
''Being able to cry for Winter helped me cry for myself. And it's been really healing and cathartic in an amazing way, and getting to be around all the incredible people on set, they've become like a family to me, and I cannot thank Ryan enough. Honestly, it kind of saved my life.''
The season finale of 'Apocalypse' airs in FX on Wednesday (14.11.18), and Billie - who also lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds just one day after Carrie's passing - says the predominantly female cast coming together to defeat the Antichrist is a ''great message'' to send to young women.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''It means so much more because of the #MeToo movement, [the unity of women around the world has made it] even more powerful than it would have been. Getting to watch all of us be more powerful than even the Antichrist, it was so inspirational, I think, and such a great message for young girls and women out there.''
'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' also stars Sarah Paulson as Wilhelmina, Cordelia, and Billie Dean, Emma Roberts as Madison, Kathy Bates as Miriam, Taissa Farmiga as Zoe and Violet, Cody Fern as Michael, and Evan Peters as Tate.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way unveils a solo single for the Halloween season entitled 'Baby You're A Haunted House'.
It's been four months since her split from Liam Payne, and now she's poured her heart out into a brand new single entitled 'Love Made Me Do It'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
Secret Cinema's Star Wars event is a mind-blowing experience of a lifetime for any Star...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
As it explores Hollywood's inbred underbelly, this film becomes increasingly deranged and also rather dark...
Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore) is an actress struggling with her insecurities and desperate to reprise...