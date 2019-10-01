Billie Eilish would be ''doing some reckless s***'' if she hadn't become a global pop star.

The 17-year-old singer started her music career when she was barley a teenager and she has admitted that people would have probably been ''able to dig up dirt'' about her past if her fame came to her later on in life as she would have got up to some mischief in her youth.

Appearing on 'The Howard Stern Show' on Monday night (30.09.19), she said: ''Because it happened when I was 13, a part of me feels like I didn't miss getting to be a teenager, like a normal one.

''More and more I get grateful for it happening that young.

''I feel like if it happened later, people would be able to dig up dirt from when I was that age.

''If this hadn't happened at that age, I would be doing some reckless s***.''

The 'Ocean Eyes' hitmaker also admitted that she thought people wouldn't like her hit singles 'bad guy' and 'when the party's over' and now she has no idea how to approach her new music.

She admitted: ''I don't know what people want anymore.

''I thought people would hate 'bad guy' and I thought people would hate 'when the party's over.' So I don't know what to do now.''

Billie previously admitted she ''can't stay famous forever'.

Whilst she wants her career to be successful, she admits she's looking for a ''weird balance'' because she also dreams of having a quiet ''life'' away from public scrutiny.

Speaking about chats she's had with her brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, she said: ''We can't have this be the rest of our lives. We were talking about it the other day, we're just like, 'I'm 17, dude.' I can't have my life exactly like this forever, and he can't either. He's just become an adult. He just got a house. He has a girlfriend and wants a dog. You know what I'm saying?

''It's a weird balance, because I want to grow in my life, and grow up and have a life. But I already have my career.''