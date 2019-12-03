Billie Eilish has won three Apple Music Awards for Global Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Album of the Year.
Billie Eilish has won three of the first-ever Apple Music Awards.
The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker has been named the streaming service's Global Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, alongside her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, plus her acclaimed debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' has been named Apple Music's Album of the Year, as the most streamed record in 2019.
Elsewhere, 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker Lizzo has been named Breakthrough Artist.
She said: ''This is what a breakthrough is all about, babies.''
Lil Nas X's viral country trap hit 'Old Town Road', which turned him into an overnight superstar, was named Song of the Year.
Speaking about his intentions with the track, he told Apple Music: ''I went into the realm of a loner cowboy, needing to run away from everything.
''But I also wanted to put it with what was on the rise, which is the whole meme culture -- plus actually making it a listenable, catchy song.''
Apple has designed a unique award for the winners, made of a ''12-inch disc of silicon with nanometer level flatness''.
Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and International Content, commented: ''The Apple Music Awards are designed to recognize the passion, energy and creativity of the world's favorite artists.
''The musically diverse group of inaugural winners have sparked deep social conversation, influenced culture and inspired our customers around the world.
''We couldn't be more excited to celebrate them.''
The inaugural Apple Music Awards will be marked with a special performance from Billie Eilish at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.
The event will be streamed live globally on December 4 at 6.30pm PST.
