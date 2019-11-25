Billie Eilish was named New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday (24.11.19).

The 17-year-old singer beat off competition from Lizzo, Luke Combs, Lil Nas X, and Ella Mai, to take the accolade and paid tribute to her fans as she accepted the honour at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

She said: ''I've tried to pull myself together for this one.

''I want to thank the AMAs for even thinking of me in the slightest. Thank you to my creative team, thank you for letting me do whatever I want, pretty much all the time. Thanks to the fans, because that's the only reason I'm even alive.''

She also heaped praise on her brother and producer, Finneas O'Connell - hailing him her ''best friend'', and went on to pay tribute to her fellow nominees.

She said: ''Thank you guys so much, I love you, I've grown up watching you all. I love you, I love you, thank you.''

The teenager is having a successful evening so far as she's also taken home the Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock prize and admitted her win had left her ''shaking''.

She said: ''I feel like I can't say more to the fans and supporters, because, like, you made it all happen, man. I can't believe I'm, like, standing in front of, oh, my god, I'm, like, shaking. Sorry.

''To be in this category is insane to me. I grew up being in love you all of you, everybody in that row, every in that row, in this room. The fact that you're looking at me right now, I can't believe this. Thank you to the fans. Thank you, guys. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you, I love you.''

Billie also made her musical debut at the ceremony, with her pyrotechnic-filled performance of 'All the Good Girls Go to Hell' introduced by Tyler, the Creator.

The rapper joked: ''Waddup, earlier this year my album IGOR was the #1 in the country and then a 17-year-old girl who dressed like a quarterback decided to change that.

''Everybody please give it up for Billie Eilish.''