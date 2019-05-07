Billie Eilish was ''terrified'' of Eminem growing up.

The 17-year-old pop phenomenon was asked to pick her favourite rapper out of the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker, Drake and Childish Gambino during an interview with Noisey, and made the admission after picking the latter, who she gushed ''created'' her.

She replied: ''I have to say Childish Gambino, one billion percent.

''I was scared of Eminem my whole life.

''Terrified That dude freaked the f*** out of me. Oh my god. But you know, Childish Gambino created me dude.

''I don't even know, that's crazy, that's a god you can't even put him in a list of other people.''

The 'Bury Your Friend' hitmaker was asked the same question for Jay-Z and the late The Notorious B.I.G aka Biggie and Tupac.

She said: ''Honestly Biggie.

I feel like Tupac's vibe is cooler. Biggie's voice just feels like a big heavy warm blanket on you, which is probably what it feels like if he laid on top of you.''

Meanwhile, the 'Bad Guy' singer has revealed she is planning to get tattooed as soon as she turns 18 in December.

She said: ''I am turning 18 this year and the tattoos are on the way.

''I don't have any yet as I am too young but I would love tattoos and I do have a lot of ideas for them.''

Billie is set to play Glastonbury Festival this June, and she is so popular, the festival's organisers - Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily Eavis - are moving her performance to a bigger stage.

The superstar - who only released her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' in March - will no longer be performing on the John Peel Stage as planned at Worthy Farm as she is ''much too big'' and is instead set to play The Other Stage.

Emily said: ''We're currently moving her - she's on John Peel at the moment but she's much too big, really, for the slot.

''It's happened so quickly for Billie Eilish. It's been such an amazing year. It really is going to be her summer.

''We are trying to give her a bigger stage where we can get a larger audience in there.

''So we are going to move her on to The Other Stage and we are just working out exactly where that's going to be.''