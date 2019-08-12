Billie Eilish is reportedly set to tour arenas in 2020.

Since the 17-year-old pop phenomenon released her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' in March, her career has skyrocketed and major festivals, including the UK's Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds, have had to move her to bigger stages because of the demand for the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker.

And now it has been reported that the US sensation is set to hit the road for her biggest shows to date in the UK and Europe next year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's rare a new artist can play such big shows early on in their career.

''Even Dua Lipa hasn't headlined arenas in the UK. ''But Billie's proved she is massively popular and promoters are confident the tickets will fly.

''It's looking like the tour will come here next year, she's really excited.''

Commenting on moving Billie from the BBC Radio 1 Stage to the Main Stage on Saturday (24.08.19) in Reading and Sunday (25.08.19) in Leeds, Festival Republic's Managing Director, Melvin Benn, commented: ''Following the meteoric rise of Billie Eilish since we first booked her on the line-up, we are thrilled to be moving her to the Main Stage to allow as many fans as possible to see what we are sure is going to be one of the highlights of the weekend.''

Billie has won the support of pop royalty, including her idol Justin Bieber, Sir Elton John and Spice Girl Mel C.

Elton recently gushed: ''Her album was amazing.

''She's come a long way very quickly. She's an incredible word-of-mouth artist.

''I can't wait to see her live because she has something very special going on.

''Talent like hers doesn't come along very often.''

And, Mel - who attended the star's show in London earlier this year - said: ''I'm a huge fan of Billie. I think she's incredible. I was lucky enough to see her perform here at Shepherd's Bush Empire, which is a relatively small venue for someone with such a following. Her music is just off the scales. Her voice is beautiful. I love that she doesn't give a f**k.

''It was sold out, absolutely packed. There were so many girls in there - it was predominantly a female audience - and they sang every word, sang every ad-lib. You could barely hear Billie, because they were just doing the whole show. And it was so exciting to see a room full of girls going crazy for another girl. Historically, we always think of boy bands and male artists as having all these teenage girls going crazy for them. And I think to see that for another woman was really exciting. She's definitely tapping into something that young women are feeling.''