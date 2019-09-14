Billie Eilish will donate part of her Music Midtown festival fee to Planned Parenthood.

The 17-year-old singer is set to perform at the star-studded festival in Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend, and has said she will be giving part of her guarantee to Planned Parenthood Southeast, after the state of Georgia imposed new laws which restricted the circumstances in which women are legally able to have an abortion.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker wrote: ''ATLANTA. one of my favorite places in the world, to be in, and play shows. but i do not love the state's lawmaker's decision to take away women's rights. i still cannot believe we are even having this conversation in 2019. i'm dedicating my performance and donating a portion of my guarantee tomorrow to @plannedparenthood. we need this organization more than ever. swipe up to learn more and join me to sign the petition, and if you have any spare change, donate. (sic)''

Last month, Billie was among 136 artists who joined Planned Parenthood to protest laws in states across the US restricting access to abortion, as part of the Bans Off My Body campaign.

Back in May, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed one of the country's most restrictive abortion laws, banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, the time when doctors can usually start detecting a heartbeat.

Meanwhile, Billie recently said being ''strong-willed'' has helped her to avoid being ''used and manipulated'' in the music industry.

She explained: ''There has been a whole world of young, especially female artists, and every artist (not just young) being used and manipulated by the stereotypical label or industry.

''There's kind of this weird name on everything now where it's like, people expect that.

''I remember the first time I had any sort of meeting with a label or management, I was 13. I think the only people that didn't look at me like I was going to have a horrible career were the people that I ended up working with. Everyone was just like, 'Oh, you're 13, yikes, you're going to be used,' and this and that.

''And I am like, 'Yo, y'all are the people that would use me in the situation you are talking about.' So, I don't know what that is supposed to mean. The only people who didn't say that s**t were the people that I felt an energy and connection with.''