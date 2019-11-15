Billie Eilish was starstruck by Naomi Campbell, as she says the supermodel ''blew [her] mind'' when they met at an event recently.
Billie Eilish was starstruck by Naomi Campbell.
The 17-year-old singer has heaped praise on the supermodel, as she says that after meeting her at an event recently, she couldn't believe how much the 49-year-old star ''blew [her] mind''.
Asked who her favourite star meeting has been with, Billie said: ''Definitely Naomi Campbell. She literally blew my mind. Oh my God, first of all, that whole event was just, I was like, 'What the hell is going on?' I was standing there talking to Jared Leto, and she comes over. I think I saw her standing five feet away from me, and I was like ... I walked away, I kind of inched away from her. I did do the Bieber walk when I met him. I ran the f**k away when I met ... but I inched away and somebody was like, 'Naomi wants to meet you'.''
The 'Everything I Wanted' singer went on to say Naomi shocked her by giving her a hug, as she claims she usually doesn't embrace people because they're often ''awful'' at hugging.
She added: ''She came over to me and she hugged me so tight, which I was so happy with. I don't know why hugs really p**s me off sometimes. People hug awful, and she hugged me very well.''
And Billie couldn't believe it when Naomi then told her she was ''the only person'' she'd wanted to meet at the event, and the pair took a picture together.
Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio show 'New Music Daily', the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker expalined: ''She said that I was the only person that she cared about at that event and that she'd been wanting to meet me forever, and she was like, 'I need to get a picture with you,' and she made somebody take a picture of us with her phone. I was like, 'You are fire! Look at you!' She's about to be 50, she looks 18, dude.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.