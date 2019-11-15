Billie Eilish was starstruck by Naomi Campbell.

The 17-year-old singer has heaped praise on the supermodel, as she says that after meeting her at an event recently, she couldn't believe how much the 49-year-old star ''blew [her] mind''.

Asked who her favourite star meeting has been with, Billie said: ''Definitely Naomi Campbell. She literally blew my mind. Oh my God, first of all, that whole event was just, I was like, 'What the hell is going on?' I was standing there talking to Jared Leto, and she comes over. I think I saw her standing five feet away from me, and I was like ... I walked away, I kind of inched away from her. I did do the Bieber walk when I met him. I ran the f**k away when I met ... but I inched away and somebody was like, 'Naomi wants to meet you'.''

The 'Everything I Wanted' singer went on to say Naomi shocked her by giving her a hug, as she claims she usually doesn't embrace people because they're often ''awful'' at hugging.

She added: ''She came over to me and she hugged me so tight, which I was so happy with. I don't know why hugs really p**s me off sometimes. People hug awful, and she hugged me very well.''

And Billie couldn't believe it when Naomi then told her she was ''the only person'' she'd wanted to meet at the event, and the pair took a picture together.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio show 'New Music Daily', the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker expalined: ''She said that I was the only person that she cared about at that event and that she'd been wanting to meet me forever, and she was like, 'I need to get a picture with you,' and she made somebody take a picture of us with her phone. I was like, 'You are fire! Look at you!' She's about to be 50, she looks 18, dude.''