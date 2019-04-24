Billie Eilish got rid of Twitter because she got fed up with trolls who couldn't handle her jokes.

The 'My Strange Addiction' singer has opened up about how she was once branded ''crazy and toxic'' for making a quip on the social media site, and how it's impossible to say something ''horrible'' in a tongue-in-cheek way without someone getting ''offended'' these days.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''The internet has been saying some dumb s***, not I'm like: 'I'm keeping this to myself as you don't deserve my funny a**.'

''I make one joke and it's like, 'She's crazy, she's toxic, a horrible person, rot in hell, you're problematic' - damn I made a joke, it's just funny, calm down.

''I literally deleted Twitter because of that. I made the funniest joke and people dragged me for like months because of that.''

The 'Bury Your Friend' hitmaker is a massive fan of the US sitcom 'The Office', but she doesn't think it would be able to be made today.

She said: ''Comedy is just being horrible and it's hilarious, that's why 'The Office' is so funny, but dude if 'The Office' are out today people would be so offended.''

Meanwhile, Billie was recently upgraded to a bigger stage at Glastonbury because she is so popular.

The 17-year-old pop phenomenon - who only released her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' last month - will no longer be performing on the John Peel Stage as planned, as the Worthy Farm festival's co-ograniser Emily Eavis has revealed she is ''much too big'' and they are currently trying to work out a slot on The Other Stage.

Emily - who curates the line-up with her father Michael Eavis - said: ''We're currently moving her - she's on John Peel at the moment but she's much too big, really, for the slot.

''It's happened so quickly for Billie Eilish. It's been such an amazing year. It really is going to be her summer.

''We are trying to give her a bigger stage where we can get a larger audience in there.

''So we are going to move her on to The Other Stage and we are just working out exactly where that's going to be.''