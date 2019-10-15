Billie Eilish's ring was stolen by a fan during her concert over the weekend - but she simply told the thief to ''take care'' of it.

The 17-year-old singer was interacting with audience members at the stage as she performed 'Ocean Eyes' at the Austin City Limits Music Festival and when she returned to the stage, she realised her jewellery was missing.

Visibly annoyed, she exclaimed: ''Somebody stole my f***ing ring! I guess that's my fault.''

However, it seemed the star didn't want to let the theft ruin her mood.

She added: ''Keep that s**t. Take care of that s**t. You okay though? Are you okay? Are you crushed? No? Okay, I am...''

A number of fans in the crowd then began chanting for the return of the ring, calling: ''Give it back.''

However, Billie urged them not to ''worry'' about what had happened as she wasn't expecting to get it back.

She said: ''The ring is gone for good. It's OK, don't worry about it. Whoever has that shit, though, take care of it, OK?''

Meanwhile, the 'Lovely' singer recently admitted she is grateful she didn't get time to be a ''normal teenager'' before her career took off as it means there is no ''dirt'' on her that can be exposed.

She said: ''There's a part of me that feels like... I didn't get to be a teenager, like, a normal one.

''More and more I get more grateful for it happening that young because I feel like, if it happened later, that people would be able to dig up dirt from when I was that age.

''If this hadn't happened at that age, I would've been doing some reckless s**t.''