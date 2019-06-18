Billie Eilish says her personality changes depending on what clothes she is wearing.

The 17-year-old singer admits fashion is the first thing she thinks about when she gets up in the morning and depending on what she wears her persona changes.

She said: ''Oh my god, dude. That's the first thing that matters in every day of my life. Everywhere I go, everything I do. Everything.

''It's the first thing that I think about that I barely even think about it. It's my whole identity. My whole personality is based off my clothes and what I'm wearing that day. I'll have a different personality for a different outfit sometimes. If I'm wearing something I don't feel comfortable in I will turn into a totally different persona that I hate.''

Billie has made a huge impact on pop culture with her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' and she is determined to use her platform and large following to talk about issues that matter to her.

She added: ''I really don't want to waste my platform. I'm trying not to but I think all of us in the spotlight - or whatever you want to call it - can be more vocal about climate change and things that need to be talked about. I still think I can do more.

''There are so many things being determined by people who are going to die soon anyway because they're old as f**k. It makes me so angry.''

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker also hopes to make a positive ''impact'' on the world and doesn't think about the future too much because it ''freaks'' her out.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, she said: ''There are so many things I wish I could snap my fingers and make better. There is so much that needs help and [there are] people who pretend they care and don't and [then] people who could do something, but don't.

''I'm here and I can actually try. I suddenly have a platform and a spotlight that I can maybe, maybe, maybe make a difference to something.

''I just want to see what happens. I hope I make an impact. I don't like to think about the future, because it kind of freaks me out. I just want to live in the space I'm in right now. I'm cool with that.''