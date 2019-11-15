Billie Eilish's new song 'Everything I Wanted' is ''very satisfying''.

The 17-year-old singer released the new track earlier this week, and has said she's so pleased with how the record turned out because the song has ''so many meanings'', with every lyric having a ''specific instance'' that it was written about.

And Billie has plans to write down what every lyric in the song means to her, although she may not let anyone see it.

She said: ''It feels very satisfying. Very satisfying. And also the song has so many meanings. Every lyric in that song has a very specific meaning and specific instance that it was written about. I just want to just sit down and write what every single line means just for myself, even if it's never shared with anybody.''

The song was recorded with the help of her brother Finneas - who is also a musician and producer, and who frequently collaborates with Billie - and was put together over the course of several days in various locations.

She added: ''[Finneas and I] recorded the bridge of the song in Berlin. And then we wrote the other bridge or whatever you want to call it in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And then we recorded the whole rest of the song in one day. It feels like it was a long process. But for some reason right now it feels so fast to me. Even though we wrote the first verse a year ago, over a year ago, because it all just happened and now it's out. You know what I mean?''

And Billie even recorded one of the lines under water.

Speaking about a line in the song which mentions water, she said: ''I mean, we couldn't not do that. Are you kidding? With that fucking line, it was like, you can't not. We were sitting there like, 'My head was underwater', and we were like, 'Wait, wait. This is our chance.' ''

Billie's a fan of her new track, as she says it isn't about her ''s****ing on fame''.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio show 'New Music Daily', she said: ''But what satisfies me so much about this song is that it's not me s****ing on fame. It's me talking about how sometimes everything you wanted is not what you actually should. You know what I mean? It might not be Exactly how you dreamed it because it is a dream.''