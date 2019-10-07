Billie Eilish's brother Finneas finds it's more ''nerve-wracking'' performing solo than with his sister.

The 22-year-old musician - who produced Billie's acclaimed debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' - has revealed he's performed live with his 17-year-old pop superstar sibling more times than he has on his own and admitted that it's much more relaxed and ''so easy'' playing with the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker.

Speaking to Billboard at the ACL Music Festival in Austin, Texas, where he performed on Saturday (05.10.19), he said: ''My job is so easy with Billie.

''I just get to play cool bass lines and play keys, and jam out with our incredible drummer Andrew.

''When I'm on stage right now, I'm the only person on stage, I don't have a band or anything, so it's just me and I'm sweating, and wearing a suit, and tripping over myself. It's super nerve-wracking.

''I've also performed way more with Billie than on my own, so maybe in two years I'll feel differently.

''But today, I've already done my show today and I'm doing Billie's in three hours. And I'm not nervous at all, I'm just excited.''

And it's not just on stage and in the studio that Finneas has been supporting his younger sibling.

The 'My Strange Addiction' singer recently revealed she talked to her brother about how she dreams of having a quiet ''life'' away from public scrutiny despite wanting to be successful.

Speaking about chats she's had with her family member and collaborator, she said: ''We can't have this be the rest of our lives. We were talking about it the other day, we're just like, 'I'm 17, dude.' I can't have my life exactly like this forever, and he can't either.

''He's just become an adult. He just got a house. He has a girlfriend and wants a dog. You know what I'm saying?

''It's a weird balance, because I want to grow in my life, and grow up and have a life. But I already have my career.''