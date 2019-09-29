Chart-topping star Billie Eilish has confessed she always hoped her debut album would appeal to a broad audience.
Billie Eilish always hoped her debut album would appeal to a broad audience.
The 17-year-old star released her debut record, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', earlier this year, and Billie has revealed she had a very clear ambition in mind whilst she was making the album.
She shared: ''With the album, the one thing I was trying to do was, there were 14 songs on the album, and one of the goals I had was I wanted to make an album that I could put 14 people into a room that each had fully different tastes ... and if I played them my album, each person would like at least one song.''
Billie is poised to embark on her 'Where Do We Go? World Tour' in 2020, and the chart-topping singer has promised it'll be a ''green'' affair.
Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she explained: ''We're trying to be as green as possible on the entire tour.
''So there's no plastic straws allowed, the fans are gonna bring their own water bottles, there's gonna be recycling cans everywhere. Because if something's recyclable, it doesn't matter unless there's a recycling bin.''
Meanwhile, Billie recently confessed she has ''always wanted'' to be 18.
The 'Lovely' hitmaker will reach the milestone age in December and she can't believe it's almost come around.
She said: ''18 has been, like, the age I've always wanted to be my entire life and here it is.''
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
'Charli' sees Charli XCX continue to innovate, never being afraid to get honest and show her vulnerability.
Angel of the north Sam Fender has finally graced our ears with his highly anticipated debut album Hypersonic Missiles.
JPEGMAFIA is back already with his newest record 'All My Heroes Are Cornballs' and we doubt anyone could've seen this coming.
They release album 'Destruction/Reconstruction' on September 20th 2019.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...