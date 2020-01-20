'Bad Guy' hitmaker Billie Eilish will be recording her second album this year, but fans could be waiting a while to actually hear it.
Billie Eilish will record a new album this year.
The 18-year-old singer has confirmed plans for the follow-up to her 2019 debut 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go' but there could be a long wait until fans actually get to hear her highly anticipated record.
Asked whether her next LP was coming as she appeared on the iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO concert over the weekend, she said: ''This year, no, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It's coming. When it's made. It's not made yet.''
It has already been an incredible year for the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker, as she's been chosen to write and record the new James Bond theme song for upcoming movie 'No Time To Die', which will make her the youngest artist to do so.
Billie - who will pen the track with her older brother Finneas O'Connell - recently said: ''It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way.
''To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist.
''I'm still in shock. Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives.
''There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of 'Goldfinger' and 'Live And Let Die'. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.''
Producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli added: ''We are excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for 'No Time To Die', which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.''
What's new in the music world this week?
'Sounds of Silence' was released on this day (January 17th) in 1966.
Listen to Alex Bayly performing 'Animal'.
Two weeks ahead of Independent Venue Week, Dry Cleaning made 'Britain's Best Small Venue 2015' (NME) the second port of call on their 2020 tour.
'Leave Home' was released on this day (January 10th) in 1977.
For their last gig of the year, The Libertines came back to their adopted hometown of Margate to finish off their latest tour.
Celebrating the birthday of David Bowie with his most legendary songs.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.