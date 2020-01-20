Billie Eilish will record a new album this year.

The 18-year-old singer has confirmed plans for the follow-up to her 2019 debut 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go' but there could be a long wait until fans actually get to hear her highly anticipated record.

Asked whether her next LP was coming as she appeared on the iHeartRadio's ALTer EGO concert over the weekend, she said: ''This year, no, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It's coming. When it's made. It's not made yet.''

It has already been an incredible year for the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker, as she's been chosen to write and record the new James Bond theme song for upcoming movie 'No Time To Die', which will make her the youngest artist to do so.

Billie - who will pen the track with her older brother Finneas O'Connell - recently said: ''It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way.

''To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist.

''I'm still in shock. Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives.

''There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of 'Goldfinger' and 'Live And Let Die'. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.''

Producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli added: ''We are excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for 'No Time To Die', which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.''