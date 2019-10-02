Billie Eilish was rejected by a date because their kiss wasn't ''magical''.

The 17-year-old singer hasn't been out with many guys but recalled a disastrous evening at the cinema when she was 13, which ended up with her sitting alone after the boy she was with left with his ''butler''.

Speaking on 'The Howard Stern Show', she recalled: ''I, like, went on a date once and it was when I was 13 and it was at the movies... And it was the day before Valentine's Day and then he kissed me and said, 'That was not as magical as I thought it was gonna be.

''He was super rich and his butler -- literally, his butler -- his butler was there the entire time, but in a different movie theatre and he took him and he left and I was stuck there. No one told me they were, like, gonna leave.''

The 'Lovely' singer's evening then got even worse when she accidentally made a baby cry, prompting her to go home and wallow in her unhappiness at how the date had turned out.

She continued: ''''A baby came up to me and the baby looked at me. I was like, 'Oh my god a baby and it's smiling at me.' And I smiled and it started screaming and crying and ran away.

''And then I went home and cried. And then the next day it was Valentine's Day. That was one date I had.''

But Billie is thankful things didn't work out with her date.

She quipped: ''Dude is hella ugly now.''

The 'bad guy' singer is grateful she didn't get time to be a ''normal teenager'' before her career took off as it means there is no ''dirt'' on her that can be exposed.

She said: ''There's a part of me that feels like... I didn't get to be a teenager, like, a normal one.

''More and more I get more grateful for it happening that young because I feel like, if it happened later, that people would be able to dig up dirt from when I was that age.

''If this hadn't happened at that age, I would've been doing some reckless s**t.''