Billie Eilish never wanted a normal life.

Although the 18-year-old singer has been making music since her early teens, 2019 was the year her career went stratospheric but Billie insisted she has never wanted to be ordinary and is happy despite her increasing fame.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''A normal life - I never wanted that. It's not like this life is what I was dreaming of growing up, but all the things that were considered normal growing up I never liked doing ... I can't explain it without sounding so annoying! I'm pretty OK with the way things are. I wouldn't want anything else. Even when parts of what I have now aren't what I want, I don't really care - it all goes into having this other thing that I literally couldn't have dreamed of having.''

However, Billie admitted that dealing with her intense fandom can be quite intimidating.

She explained: ''It's crazy. Fandoms are a really insane thing. It's strange growing up as a fan, wishing my favourite artist would do this or that, and now being on the other side. Now I understand why my favourite artist couldn't do this, or couldn't be this way when I wanted them to be. And it's a big responsibility, but the fans are the reason that you're anywhere, pretty much, and they actually have my back most of the time. So yeah, I love them. It's a lot of responsibility, but I just live with it, you know?''

And Billie - who turned 18 this week - also revealed she was worried about her milestone birthday for a variety of reasons.

She said:'' I've wanted to be 18 my entire life, and a couple of months ago I realised how much I like being 17. And I'm worried at the same time that people who like me, like me because I was young. And now I'm not going to be, they'll all be like 'meh'. So I don't know. I'm confused. It's like when somebody turns 18, the whole world's against them.''