Billie Eilish leads the iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with eight.

The 18-year-old singer will contest for the prestigious Song of the Year accolade for her track 'bad guy' alongside Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 'Señorita', Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' and 'Truth Hurts' by Lizzo.

Billie will also compete against Lizzo - who has six nominations - in the Female Artist of the Year award, for which Taylor Swift, Halsey and Ariana Grande are also in the running.

Male Artist of the Year will be fought out between Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone and Sean Mendes.

Lil Nas X is snubbed in that category but tied with Lizzo for the most nominations behind Billie overall.

Best Duo/Group of the Year will be contested between Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco.

John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, said of the nominations: ''The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a true celebration of the music and artists that millions of fans listen to every day on their favorite radio stations across the country. FOX's young and engaged audience has proven to be the perfect home for our iHeart listeners.''

Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, added: ''It's always exciting to see who gets nominated for our iHeartRadio Music Awards.

''This year's nominees represent the music heard all year on our stations and the iHeartRadio app. We can't wait to bring them together for one incredible night of celebration and see who takes home the award in all thirty-plus categories.''

The awards will air on Fox live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29, and will also broadcast through the US on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio on demand and streaming service.

2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards selected nominations:

Song of the Year:

'bad guy' - Billie Eilish

'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X

'Señorita' - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

'Sucker' - Jonas Brothers

'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Best Collaboration:

'Dancing With A Stranger' - Sam Smith & Normani

'Eastside' - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid

'I Don't Care' - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

'Señorita' - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

'Sunflower' - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Best New Pop Artist:

Ava Max

FLETCHER

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

'bad guy' - Billie Eilish

'Doin' Time' - Lana Del Rey

'Ready To Let Go' - Cage The Elephant

'The Hype' - twenty one pilots

'Trampoline' - SHAED

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons

Rock Song of the Year:

'Blue On Black' - Five Finger Death Punch

'Ghost' - Badflower

'Lo/Hi' - The Black Keys

'Monsters' - Shinedown

'S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)' - The Glorious Sons

Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Country Song of the Year:

'Beautiful Crazy' - Luke Combs

'GIRL' - Maren Morris

'God's Country' - Blake Shelton

'The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home' - Justin Moore

'Whiskey Glasses' - Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

Dance Song of the Year:

'Body' - Loud Luxury featuring brando

'Close To Me' - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

'Here With Me' - Marshmello featuring Chvrches

'Higher Love' - Kygo & Whitney Houston

'So Close' - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku

Dance Artist of the Year:

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

'Going Bad' - Meek Mill featuring Drake

'Money In The Grave' - Drake featuring Rick Ross

'Money' - Cardi B

'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X

'Suge' - DaBaby

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

R&B Song of the Year:

'Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)' - Beyoncé

'Girls Need Love (Remix)' - Summer Walker & Drake

'No Guidance' - Chris Brown featuring Drake

'Shot Clock' - Ella Mai

'Talk' - Khalid

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker

The Bonfyre

Best Music Video:

'7 rings' - Ariana Grande

'bad guy' - Billie Eilish

'Boy With Luv' - BTS featuring Halsey

'Con Altura' - Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

'Con Calma' - Daddy Yankee & Snow

'Dancing With A Stranger' - Sam Smith & Normani

'I Don't Care' - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

'Kill This Love' - BLACKPINK

'ME!' - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

'Señorita' - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

'Sucker' - Jonas Brothers