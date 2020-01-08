Billie Eilish leads the iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with eight, two more than Lizzo and Lil Nas X.
The 18-year-old singer will contest for the prestigious Song of the Year accolade for her track 'bad guy' alongside Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 'Señorita', Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' and 'Truth Hurts' by Lizzo.
Billie will also compete against Lizzo - who has six nominations - in the Female Artist of the Year award, for which Taylor Swift, Halsey and Ariana Grande are also in the running.
Male Artist of the Year will be fought out between Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone and Sean Mendes.
Lil Nas X is snubbed in that category but tied with Lizzo for the most nominations behind Billie overall.
Best Duo/Group of the Year will be contested between Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco.
John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, said of the nominations: ''The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a true celebration of the music and artists that millions of fans listen to every day on their favorite radio stations across the country. FOX's young and engaged audience has proven to be the perfect home for our iHeart listeners.''
Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, added: ''It's always exciting to see who gets nominated for our iHeartRadio Music Awards.
''This year's nominees represent the music heard all year on our stations and the iHeartRadio app. We can't wait to bring them together for one incredible night of celebration and see who takes home the award in all thirty-plus categories.''
The awards will air on Fox live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29, and will also broadcast through the US on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio on demand and streaming service.
2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards selected nominations:
Song of the Year:
'bad guy' - Billie Eilish
'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X
'Señorita' - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
'Sucker' - Jonas Brothers
'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Best Collaboration:
'Dancing With A Stranger' - Sam Smith & Normani
'Eastside' - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid
'I Don't Care' - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
'Señorita' - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
'Sunflower' - Post Malone & Swae Lee
Best New Pop Artist:
Ava Max
FLETCHER
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
'bad guy' - Billie Eilish
'Doin' Time' - Lana Del Rey
'Ready To Let Go' - Cage The Elephant
'The Hype' - twenty one pilots
'Trampoline' - SHAED
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Billie Eilish
Cage The Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Dirty Honey
Dominic Fike
Matt Maeson
SHAED
The Glorious Sons
Rock Song of the Year:
'Blue On Black' - Five Finger Death Punch
'Ghost' - Badflower
'Lo/Hi' - The Black Keys
'Monsters' - Shinedown
'S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)' - The Glorious Sons
Rock Artist of the Year:
Disturbed
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown
Country Song of the Year:
'Beautiful Crazy' - Luke Combs
'GIRL' - Maren Morris
'God's Country' - Blake Shelton
'The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home' - Justin Moore
'Whiskey Glasses' - Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Jimmie Allen
Matt Stell
Morgan Wallen
Riley Green
Runaway June
Dance Song of the Year:
'Body' - Loud Luxury featuring brando
'Close To Me' - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee
'Here With Me' - Marshmello featuring Chvrches
'Higher Love' - Kygo & Whitney Houston
'So Close' - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku
Dance Artist of the Year:
Diplo
Kygo
Loud Luxury
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
'Going Bad' - Meek Mill featuring Drake
'Money In The Grave' - Drake featuring Rick Ross
'Money' - Cardi B
'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X
'Suge' - DaBaby
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Meek Mill
Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
City Girls
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
R&B Song of the Year:
'Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)' - Beyoncé
'Girls Need Love (Remix)' - Summer Walker & Drake
'No Guidance' - Chris Brown featuring Drake
'Shot Clock' - Ella Mai
'Talk' - Khalid
R&B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist:
Ari Lennox
LightSkinKeisha
Nicole Bus
Summer Walker
The Bonfyre
Best Music Video:
'7 rings' - Ariana Grande
'bad guy' - Billie Eilish
'Boy With Luv' - BTS featuring Halsey
'Con Altura' - Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho
'Con Calma' - Daddy Yankee & Snow
'Dancing With A Stranger' - Sam Smith & Normani
'I Don't Care' - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
'Kill This Love' - BLACKPINK
'ME!' - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
'Old Town Road' - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
'Señorita' - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
'Sucker' - Jonas Brothers
